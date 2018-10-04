Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/3)

BOOKED: Iban Martinez-Enriquez on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation with no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Joshua Anderson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S. Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Huntley III on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Charles Rowe Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation after being released to New Chance in Dodge City. GBMC warrant for contempt of court after being released by the order of Court Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Jeremy McFann of Wichita on District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: James Huntley III of Great Bend on Barton County Court warrant for criminal damage, he posted $1,000 surety bond.