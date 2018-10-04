1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Ellsworth Co. rear-end crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County.

On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Highway Patrol identified the driver of the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Julie J. Goodman-Haas, 60, Idalia, Co., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of 18th Road.

The Jeep rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Amanda G. Finney, 36, Choctaw, Ok., and both vehicles left the road.

Goodman-Haas wsa pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parson Mortuary.

A passenger in the Jeep Christian A. Resides, 32, Colorado, was transported to the hospital in Salina.

Finney and a passenger Matthew, 37, Choctaw, Ok, were transported to Hays Medical Center.

The survivors were properly restrained at the time of the accident. The KHP did not have details on Goodman-Haas’ seat belt usage.