Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter at Denver, proving that he can handle a bit of adversity in the comeback win. Now comes another test in Jacksonville and its stingy defense, and Mahomes could be without one of his top playmakers in Sammy Watkins.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another attempt by the National Football League to stop a legal showdown over the move of the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles has been turned away. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a Missouri appeals court issued a ruling Tuesday that allows a lawsuit to proceed. The 2017 lawsuit alleges that the Rams’ departure violated a league guideline that was established after the Raiders moved from Oakland to Los Angeles.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State is struggling a year after a breakout season. The Cyclones are just 1-3 so far and have lost both of their Big 12 games. One of the problems is that coach Matt Campbell has not yet turned his offensive line into a strength. Iowa State plays at No. 25 Oklahoma State this weekend.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray can’t ignore the Heisman chatter. So far, he has better numbers than Baker Mayfield produced during the first five games of his Heisman-winning season last year. Murray embraces the pressure. He knows his best chance to get to New York for the ceremony is to win big games like when he leads the seventh-ranked Sooners against No. 19 Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas finally looks like a Big 12 contender again. Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger is quietly putting together a steady, mistake-free season play that has Texas off to its best start in years. He has thrown for at least 200 yards and a touchdown in the first five games, becoming just the fourth Texas quarterback to do that and the first in a decade. The 19th-ranked Longhorns face No. 7 Oklahoma this weekend.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Wolters waited and waited as the NL wild-card game went deep into Tuesday night. He stretched a couple of times and tried to figure out when he might get a chance to play. When that opportunity arrived, he was ready.

Wolters hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the 13th inning and the Colorado Rockies outlasted the Chicago Cubs 2-1 at Wrigley Field in the longest win-or-go-home postseason game in major league history.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have announced that Luis Severino will start Wednesday night’s American League wild-card game against the Oakland Athletics. Severino also started last year’s wild-card game but didn’t last long, surrendering three runs and four hits in just one-third of an inning before the Yankees rallied for an 8-4 victory against Minnesota. The A’s will counter with Liam Hendricks, who made just eight starts this season and logged a 4.13 ERA in 25 appearances.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Molitor is out after four seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins. The dismissal follows a 78-84 season, one year after Molitor led the team to the AL wild-card game against the New York Yankees. The Hall of Fame hitter was 305-343 at the helm, including an 85-77 mark in 2017.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he hasn’t heard from Le’Veon Bell since the All-Pro running back told ESPN yesterday that he would rejoin the team sometime around the team’s bye week. Tomlin had no other update on the matter, saying the team’s best approach is to focus on the guys that are at practice and working. Bell has refused to report since he was unable to work out a long-term agreement after receiving the franchise tag last spring.

CLEMSON, S. C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Trevor Lawrence will play when the fourth-ranked Tigers take on Wake Forest on Saturday. Lawrence missed the second half of fourth-ranked Clemson’s 27-23 win over Syracuse last weekend after taking a hard hit right before halftime. Swinney initially said Lawrence had concussion-like symptoms, but coaches were calling the injury a neck strain by Monday.

Tuesday Scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 2 Chi Cubs 1, 13 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at N-Y Yankees 8:08 p.m.