Tigers Hold at No. 18 in AFCA Poll for Third Straight Week

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State remains No. 18 in the latest AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll, released on Monday (Oct. 1). The Tigers remain one of three MIAA teams in the Top 25.

Pittsburg State moved up to No. 8 this week as the only undefeated team remaining in the MIAA. Northwest Missouri State nudged up just one spot from No. 17 to No. 16. Undefeated Southern Arkansas jumped over the Tigers this week from No. 19 to No. 17.

The lone upset within the Top 10 last week was No. 2 Indiana (Pa.) falling to California (Pa.). Minnesota State remains the nation’s top ranked team.