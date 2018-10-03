Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker.  Guests include the animal care specialists at the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend. 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will reserve Thursday for Newmakers.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

11:30-Noon  “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif.  Guests include Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Coordinator Megan Barfield. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-3:30          Dave Ramsey Show 

3:30-7:30       NLDS Game 1 – Colorado Rockies @ Milwaukee Brewers   

7:30-11:00     NLDS Game 1 – Atlanta Braves @ Los Angeles Dodgers   

11:00 -MID    ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”