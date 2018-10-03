SW Kan. man sentenced to 100 months for meth distribution

DODGE CITY – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison after being found guilty of drug crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Rogelio Medina-Campos, 35, Dodge City, was found guilty in July by a Ford County jury of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of receiving/acquiring proceeds from drug offenses and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Van Z. Hampton sentenced Medina-Campos to 100 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. The crimes occurred between September and November of 2016.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Attorneys General Jason Oxford, Melissa Johnson and the late Steven W. Wilhoft of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.