Sunflower Diversified hosts statewide meeting for its advocacy association

One highlight of a recent conference hosted by Sunflower Diversified Services was information about how Aetna will help meet the health-care needs of people with developmental disabilities and delays, said Jon Prescott, Sunflower executive director.

Sunflower welcomed the InterHab Board of Directors and others to the quarterly meeting in Great Bend and Ellinwood. InterHab is the state association that advocates for clients of Sunflower and other agencies that serve people with disabilities and delays throughout Kansas.

“It was an honor to have them here and learn about Aetna’s new role in serving our clients,” Prescott said. “Kansas made a good decision in selecting Aetna as the new Managed Care Organization (MCO). I previously worked with Aetna in the retirement and health-insurance industries and am confident it will be responsive to our needs.”

Prescott noted that Aetna Medicaid Administration serves 2.8 million people in 15 states – Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Texas.

“This represents a broad cross-section of our country,” Prescott commented, noting Scott Brunner represented Aetna at the local conference. “It is good to know our clients and other people with disabilities may now add Aetna to the list of MCOs they can choose from.”

Sunflower is an InterHab member because the association has a “big heart and professionally represents people with disabilities at the Kansas Legislature,” Prescott said.

For example, he added, if the state cuts funding for people with intellectual delays or disabilities, InterHab “helps its members go to bat for them. We all see first-hand the real-world results of budget cuts on our neighbors with disabilities. InterHab will always stand behind them.”

In addition, Sunflower has a long history of participating in an InterHab program called PUSH Day. “A number of our clients and staff attend this annual event where they can speak directly to lawmakers,” Prescott explained. “It is critical for us to keep up with legislative news and InterHab helps us do that.”

Almost 60 people attended the recent board meeting, which involved sessions at Perkin’s and a banquet at the Wolf Hotel; tours of the Ellinwood Tunnels were also on the agenda. Tim Graham, InterHab interim executive director, said participants have expressed a lot of positive feedback about the meeting.

“We were delighted with the leadership of Sunflower and Jon Prescott,” Graham said. “They gave us the opportunity to get to know Barton County better. Our members enjoyed catching up in the unique settings of the Wolf Hotel and Ellinwood Tunnels.

“We have often traveled to ‘the big city’ but rural Kansas was just what the doctor ordered. I have shared my experiences with a number of people.” Chad VonAhnen, InterHab board president, echoed many of Graham’s comments. “Jon and Sunflower were outstanding hosts and provided opportunities to learn about the local community. The sense of camaraderie in Barton County is something we hope to replicate when visiting other cities.”

It is through members such as Sunflower that InterHab provides leadership at the local, state and federal levels in areas such as technical assistance and advocacy, added VonAhnen, who is also executive director of Johnson County Developmental Supports in Lenexa.

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 52nd year.