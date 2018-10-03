Senator Roberts wants quote removed from Democrat senator’s campaign ad

Columbia, MO — The Josh Hawley for U.S. Senate Campaign released a statement Tuesday from U.S. Senator Pat Roberts calling on Senator Claire McCaskill to remove Roberts’ quote from her new campaign ad entitled “Independence.” Hawley is challenging incumbent McCaskill in a very close race for the U.S. senate.

Sen. Roberts said, “Senator Claire McCaskill’s days of bipartisanship are long over. On critical issues over the last year, I’ve watched her vote to raise taxes on Missourians and oppose conservative judges including Judge Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

I’m very disappointed that she’s sided with her party’s leadership and opposed the Trump Administration against the best interests of Missouri at every turn.

“When President Trump was elected, she made it her mission to obstruct the administration’s agenda. Higher taxes. Liberal courts. That’s not what Missourians want.

“That’s why I am supporting Josh Hawley and calling on Senator McCaskill to remove my name and quote from her ad.”