Police establish rules for attending President Trump’s rally in Kansas

TOPEKA —President Donald Trump is bringing his MAGA tour to Topeka’s ExpoCenter on Saturday, October 6.

Law enforcement authorities are working diligently with area agencies and in partnership with the Secret Service to make sure this visit is safe for all involved, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel with Topeka Police.

As procedures dictate, police will not be disclosing route information or road closures for security and safety reasons.

Police in Topeka have received questions about where people with contradicting views of President Trump can exercise their 1st amendment right, according to Beightel.

The Public sidewalks are available on either side of SW Topeka Blvd, from 17th to 21st street.

In addition, the grass areas at the Expocentre will be open to the public.

Those who do not demonstrate peacefully could be citied and or arrested for disorderly conduct or unlawful obstruction, according to police. Those who engage in demonstrations in areas not in yellow on the map will be asked to move to the yellow areas. If they refuse, they could be cited or arrested for the violations.

Saturday’s rally is a month before the November election. The President will stump for gubernatorial candidate Sec. of State Kris Kobach, 2nd district congressional nominee Steve Watkins and other GOP candidates. Tickets for Trump’s MAGA Rally are available here.