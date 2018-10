OCTOBER 3, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

WANTED: OLD BIBLE. 620-264-0268

FOR SALE: INTERNATIONAL GRAIN DRILL 5100, 1988 HONDA GOLD WING. 620-672-1618

FOR SALE: OVERHEAD INSULATED GARAGE DOOR 11X9. 620-960-7188

FOR SALE: BLOW-UP GREEN MONSTER 9′ TALL. 620-797-0159

FOR SALE: BOX OF 22″ BALL BEARING DOOR SLIDES, 2001 DODGE SLT 1500 4X4 W/CLUB CAB/MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 8″ EXHAUST FAN (NEW). 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: LIMESTONE/LANDSCAPING ROCKS, 2003 HARLEY DAVIDSON DYNO LOW RIDER MOTORCYCLE, LARGE DOG CRATE 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: BATHROOM SINK, MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: CHIHUAHUA, FEMALE COCKATIEL. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: WOOD BURNING STOVE, FIREWOOD, FIREWOOD RACKS. 620-910-7710

FOR SALE: WALK BEHIND STRING TRIMMER. 785-623-7880

WANTED: 2006/2007 FORD PU 3/4 OR 1 TON FOR PARTS (4DR/4WD, UTILITY, CAB & CHASSIS). 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 2X4 PCS OF LUMBER 6′ LONG, TIN VARIOUS SIZES. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER, KITCHEN RANGE W/SMOOTH TOP. 620-960-1902

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES FROM A MOTORHOME 235/80/22.5, JOHN DEERE 3PT ROTO-TILLER. 785-658-6600

FREE: ENTERTAINMENT. 620-603-8584

WANTED: GRILL FOR A 1973/79 CHEVY OR GMC. 620-792-9717

FOR SALE: 2 HONDA 3 WHEELERS OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER, HEAVY DUTY ELECTRIC CABLE. 620-923-5493

WANTED: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY LOT OR ACRE IN GREAT BEND. 620-786-0699

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

GARAGE SALE: LOCATED AT 5848 ROSEWOOD DRIVE IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE IS SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 3PM. MANY ITEMS ARE BEING SOLD SUCH AS: HOUSEHOLD DECORATING, BAKING ITEMS, CLOTHING (SOME ITEMS OF CLOTHING WITH THE TAGS STILL ON) SHOES, PURSES, MATERIAL, GARDEN TOOLS, YARD ART AND SO MUCH MORE.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY