🎥 Moran: Pleased Amtrak to continue Southwest Chief operations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee – today questioned Amtrak officials on the future of the Southwest Chief, where they committed to operating this line through FY19.

Amtrak has considered ending passenger rail service in southwest Kansas through Dodge City, Garden City and destinations to the west. The Southwest Chief stops in several Kansas communities including Lawrence, Topeka, Newton, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City.

“I am pleased to hear you say that Amtrak will continue to run – to operate – the line in its current form through Fiscal Year ’19,” said Sen. Moran to Scot Naparstek, Amtrak executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I think that’s a positive development, something we were unaware of, and we’ll continue to work to see that the legislative efforts that we’ve undertaken are successful,” Moran added.

In August, the Senate passed Sen. Moran’s amendment to maintain Amtrak train services along the established, long-distance passenger rail route of the Southwest Chief.

The Southwest Chief runs daily between Chicago and Los Angeles and connects towns and cities in Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California and provides passenger train and long-distance passenger service, particularly through rural communities.