HODGEMAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead in a field in Hodgeman County Monday night.

According to a media release from the KBI, the deceased man was 21-year-0ld Bayron O. Diaz-Bautista from the Fort Collins, Colo. area.

Results of the autopsy are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.