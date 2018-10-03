Kansas man jailed for alleged sexual battery after motel stabbing

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 1a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Traveler’s Inn in the 3800 Block of SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble. A victim told police she had been stabbed by a family member following a dispute.

Additional officers and Shawnee County deputies responded to the scene and located the suspect 39-year-old Randy Williams. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Sexual Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery, according to Trimble.

Williams has a dozen previous convictions for battery, theft, robbery criminal threat and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.