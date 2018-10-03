Kan. man accused of abuse, attempted-murder of 2-month old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child abuse and murder.

Just after 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a possible child abuse call at Wesley Hospital, 550 N. Hillside in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, Officers contacted a 20-year-old mother and a two-month-old boy with serious injuries to his face and leg.

The mother reported that she left the boy in the care of his father 20-year-old Thomas Harper. The boy was asleep when the mother left and upon her return, the boy had sustained multiple injuries.

Officers located Harper at his home, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Just before 11:30p.m. Harper was booked on requested charges four counts of aggravated battery, child abuse and attempted first-degree murder, according to Davidson.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office later this week.