GBRC – Everyday Mindfulness

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Everyday Mindfulness” on Wednesday, October 3rd, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th). The term “mindfulness” seems to be everywhere – it is touted as the new yoga, the answer to stress, or the alternative to prescription drugs. But beyond the buzz, do you understand the concepts of “mindfulness?” Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, and her husband will be the presenters for this program. They will introduce you to the benefits of practicing mindfulness and provide resources for you to explore. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.