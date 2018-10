Cop Shop (10/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/2)

Theft

At 11:55 a.m. a theft was reported at 5922 Anchor Way.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/2)

Breathing Problems

At 5:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:56 a.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 12:58 p.m. an EMS call was reported at 5221 Ridgeway Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:59 p.m. an officer arrested Anthony Brown at 1217 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:02 p.m. a report of a fire hydrant moved. Note left for water department at 12th Street & Adams Street.

Battery

At 6:43 p.m. Chandler Wieland reported being battered at 19th Street & Jackson Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.