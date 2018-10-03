Community Coordinator reflects on Airfest

Great Bend city officials are still crunching the numbers from this past weekend’s Airfest and racing events to get a better idea of just how many people experienced the events at the Great Bend Airport and the tracks at the Expo Complex. Officials had hoped to top 10,000 people attending the Airfest but due to the cold wet weather, they came up short of that goal. According to Community Coordinator Christina Hayes, around 8,500 people came through the gates over the three days topped by Saturday’s total of 5,500. As for the Lucas Oil Drag Races, it was busy.

Hayes says that organizers of the Hahn Brothers Supercross Shootout were also happy with their turnout and the exposure the event received by being on the same weekend of the Airfest and the drag races.

Hayes says that no date has been announced for when the next Airfest will take place and how large they want the event to be. That will be determined in the next few weeks and months after all the bills are paid and it is determined how successful financially the event turned out to be.