Busy time on the farm.

With corn, soybeans and milo all ready to be cut or already being cut, and wheat ready to be put in the ground, the agriculture community is as busy right now as they have been all year. Great Bend Coop Seed Manager Jeff Mauler stopped by the Eagle Media Center Wednesday to talk about what is taking place on the farm these days.

The latest crop report from USDA this week indicated that 47-percent of the corn has been harvested in the state so far with just 7-percent of the soybean crop cut. 10-percent of the milo crop has been harvested.

As for wheat planting, Mauler says farmers have been very busy getting that crop into the ground.

The USDA report indicated that 41-percent of next years crop has been planted so far which is well ahead of the 20-percent last year, and ahead of 32-percent for the five-year average.

Mauler says the numbers on fall crops has been impressive so far which correlates with the state wide average. 39-percent of the corn crop statewide was rated good with 8-percent excellent. Soybean condition checks in at 47-percent good and 11-percent excellent, while the milo was rated this week at 56-percent good and 14-percent excellent.