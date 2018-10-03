Great Bend Post

Bridge construction finished on East Barton County Road

The new bridge one mile east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road has been completed and the road was re-opened on Oct. 2.

L&M Contractors, Inc., of Great Bend was the prime contractor for the project.  The construction and inspection work was 80% funded with federal money that passed through the Kansas Department of Transportation.  Barton County picked up the remaining 20% of those costs, and the County paid for all of the design work that was done by Kirkham Michael out of Ellsworth.

The multiple-barrel concrete box structure that was removed was suffering from stream erosion and settlement issues.