Barton’s Takesha Watson awarded NAIA Hall of Fame prominence

bartonsports.com – Takesha Watson added another Hall of Fame recognition to her impressive athletic legacy in being announced to the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Hall of Fame Class.

Now entering her second season as assistant coach with the Barton Community College women’s basketball program, the 2012 Oklahoma City University Hall of Famer is one of ten to be inducted into the prestigious Hall on March 13, 2019 in Billings, Montana.

Watson’s collegiate career produced an abundance of records and accolades including twice being named the conference and national player of the year for her 2003 and 2004 performances. Leading OCU to a 142-7 record including four straight conference titles and four trips to the NAIA national championship game, Watson’s squads captured the 2001 and 2002 coveted prizes with national runner-up finishes coming in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Watson shattered the OCU women’s program record book, finishing her career at the top of school charts in points (2,658), assists (675), steals (433), field goals (968 in 2,119 attempts), 3-pointers (238), and made free throws (484). The Oklahoma native also set single season records in points (962), assists (179), steals (143), 3-pointers (106) and 3-point attempts (297). Additionally, Watson set the single-game record in steals with 12 thefts in the Nov. 7, 2003, game against Doane College.