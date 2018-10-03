Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/2)

BOOKED: Joshua M. Graves on CKCC serve sentence on Barton County District Court warrant.

BOOKED: JB Brown of Larned on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Anthony Brown of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Monica Salcido-Moncada of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeremy Lamb of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for felony theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Joshua Graves on State of Kansas parole violation withdrawal.

RELEASED: Anthony Brown of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding in the amount of $1,000.

RELEASED: JB Brown of Larned on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount through Ace Bail Bonding of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Monica Salcido-Moncada of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Dynomite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jeremy Lamb of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for felony theft, posted bond amount of $5,000 through Dynomite Bail Bonding.