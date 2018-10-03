Anderson takes over as new General Manager at Great Bend Coop

The Great Bend Coop has announced that Minnesota native Duane Anderson has become the company’s new General Manager. Anderson replaces Frank Riedel who retired last Friday after serving in the position for the past 21-years. Anderson brings a wealth of experience in agriculture to the position having been the auditor, controller, CFO, COO and CEO of several coops ranging from grain and supply coops to a very diversified manufacturing coop. Anderson, who started his duties on Monday, says the first order of business will be learning more about the Great Bend Coops vast trade area.

Duane Anderson Audio

Anderson has experience working with farmer cooperatives ranging in size from $30 million in revenue, to more than $500 million and says he understands that in a cooperative based business, the customer comes first.

Duane Anderson Audio

Anderson spent his youth farming near Gaylord, Minnesota which led him to begin running a custom harvesting business for 11 years which included cutting wheat in the Great Bend area.

Anderson and his wife, Kris, have seven children, three of which still live in the home. He has a daughter who lives in Olathe and another daughter who attends Benedictine College in Atchison.