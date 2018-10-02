Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Columbus Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.