Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend COOP Seed Manager Jeff Mauler.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip hosts the Farmer Forum that will include farmers from South Dakota, Iowa, and Illinois.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Proactive Policing”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include CVB Director and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes who will wrap up the 2018 Airfest and racing weekend in Great Bend. Also on the show will be car collector Chad Erlich and Chris Froetschner with Carr Auction and Real Estate who will talk about the F&E Collector Auto Auction that will take place on October 6th at the Great Bend Expo Complex.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 American League Wildcard – Oakland A’s @ New York Yankees

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”