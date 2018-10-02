Tuesday Sports Headlines

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rallied the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs took a two-game lead over the Broncos in the AFC West with their sixth straight win over their rivals. Down 23-13, Mahomes directed a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes and culminated with a 2-yard TD toss to tight end Travis Kelce. He then handed off to Kareem Hunt for the 4-yard go-ahead score with 1:39 remaining.

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes made one of the biggest plays of the game with a left-handed pass. It led to pivotal first down late in the fourth quarter that helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-23 comeback win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs improved to 4-0.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos ran roughshod over the Kansas City Chiefs but they only ran 22 times and abandoned their ground game late for the second straight week. As a result they opened the door for the Chiefs’ 27-23 fourth-quarter comeback. Instead of being tied with the Chiefs atop the AFC West, the Broncos fell two games behind the unbeaten Chiefs.

UNDATED (AP) — Will Grier added to his growing Heisman Trophy campaign resume with an impressive first half against Texas Tech. Like several times before, the rest of the game was a bust. Grier threw three first-half touchdown passes and the Mountaineers put up 28 first-quarter points but went scoreless on offense in the second half of Saturday’s 42-34 win. Grier is looking to have a better start-to-finish effort at home Saturday when ninth-ranked West Virginia takes on Kansas.

UNDATED (AP) — The Cardinals were hovering around .500 when they fired manager Mike Matheny. They went on a second-half run that had them in playoff contention until the season’s penultimate day. Now, with Mike Shildt getting the full-time job, the Cardinals head into the offseason with plenty of hope for the future.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals are looking ahead with hope despite losing 104 games this season. They played better down the stretch, when most of their young prospects were seeing the field every day, and there are more youngsters in the pipeline. No crucial pieces are expected to leave in free agency and manager Ned Yost is signed for another year.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have locked down the NL Central title and home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs by scoring twice in the eighth inning of a 3-1 victory over the Cubs in Chicago yesterday. The game was tied 1-1 until Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun hit RBI singles. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) was 3-for-4 with an RBI single, leaving him with a league-leading .326 average but falling one RBI and two home runs shy of winning the Triple Crown.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy belted two-run homers as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado, 5-2 yesterday to win their sixth consecutive NL West championship. Walker Buehler added an RBI single and limited the Rockies to one hit over 6 2/3 innings. The Dodgers will host the first two games of their NLDS against Atlanta, and the Rockies will travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs in today’s wild-card game.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston will be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ next game Oct. 14 in Atlanta. Coach Kirk Koetter confirmed the change Monday after Winston came in for Ryan Fitzpatrick during Sunday’s 48-10 loss to the Bears in Chicago. The first overall pick in the 2015 draft was 16 of 20 for 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his season debut versus the Bears after serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL personal conduct policy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says there’s no timetable for the return of top running back Leonard Fournette, who re-injured his right hamstring in Sunday’s 31-12 victory against the New York Jets. Fournette missed two and a-half games after injuring the hamstring in the season opener. He carried 11 times for 30 yards in the first half versus the Jets before leaving the game.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 3 Chi Cubs 1

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 27 Denver 23