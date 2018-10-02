Suspect wanted in connection with Barton Co. drug ring turns himself in

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their work on a major drug investigation in Barton County.

The one remaining suspect who was being sought in connection with the drug raid has turned himself in at the Barton County Jail, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

Just after 11p.m. Monday, Murel D. Amador surrendered himself to Sheriff’s Deputies. He was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

After executing nine search warrants to search homes and vehicles on Monday, authorities seized substantial quantities of illicit drugs including 200 doses of LSD, 10 kilos of high-grade marijuana, 1.5 kilos marijuana wax, 2 ounces of black tar heroin, 160 fluid ounces of liquid codeine, 1 kilo of methamphetamine, 2 kilos suspected china white heroin, 8 oz. cocaine,6 oz. suspected Fentany, according to Bellendir.

Estimated street value of the drugs is believed to be in excess of $500,000.00. Authorities also made six arrests.