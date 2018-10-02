Suspect used claw hammer in Kansas business burglary

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the community for information.

Just after 8a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary call at a fast-food restaurant in the

6800 Block of East 21Street North in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 67-year-old employee told police an unknown suspect had thrown a claw hammer through a side, glass door to gain entry to the business.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with an average build. A possible suspect vehicle is described as an older model white Ford Expedition. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police did not release details on what was taken from the business.