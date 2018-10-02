Suspect to remain jailed on weapons charge in connection with Kan. deputy’s murder

WICHITA, KAN. – A convicted Kansas felon will remain in jail pending trial on a federal firearm charge, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Justin Mashaney, 29, Wichita, Kan., appeared in federal court Monday for a hearing on whether he would be released pending trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne E. Birzer granted the government’s motion to keep him in jail. Mashaney is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, law enforcement officers were investigating the murder of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze by Cody Greeson when they encountered Mashaney.

They were investigating information they received that Mashaney and Greeson had been committing crimes together. Greeson and Deputy Kunze died Sept. 16 in an exchange of fire.

If convicted, Mashaney faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting.