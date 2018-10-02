GREAT BEND – On October 1, 2018, God called Ralph James Dolezal to his heavenly home. He reached the age of 99 years, 3 months and one day. He resided for a short time at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born June 30, 1919, at rural Timken, to Martin and Emma (Chlumsky) Dolezal. He married Margaret Eloise Grow on June 3, 1948, at Great Bend. She survives.

Coming from Rush County in 1948, Ralph was a Great Bend resident. He was a farmer, stockman, and carpenter, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a life member of the American Legion Argonne Post 180 and former member of I.O.O.F, all of Great Bend. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII.

Survivors include, wife, Eloise Dolezal of the home; one son, William J. Dolezal, Sr. and wife Joleen of Beatrice, Nebraska; one daughter, Dianne Willesden and husband Bob of Great Bend; one sister, Laura Reiser and husband Elmer of Great Bend; six grandchildren, William J. Dolezal, Jr., Brian Ewing and fiancé Jenni Miller, Brandy Gaddis and husband Mark, Tiffany Nily and husband David, Aimee Farris and husband Bill and Robert Willesden, III; nineteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Randall Mark Dolezal and one granddaughter, Destiny Dolezal.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, October 5, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, with Rev. Barbara Jones presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530