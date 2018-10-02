Police: Search continues for Kan. brothers who never returned home from school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance to locate two juveniles missing in Johnson County.

Jayden Bruce, 9, and his brother Jordan Gerster, 15, have not been seen since school dismissed on Monday, according to a media release from Olathe Police.

According to police, Jayden is 4-foot-8 inches tall and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a peach colored long sleeve shirt with three buttons.

Jordan is 5-foot-10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black tshirt with red lettering and a black Adidas jacket with a blue stripe.

Anyone with knowledge of their location please call us at 913-971-7500 or 911.