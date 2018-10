OCTOBER 2, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: CHAIR W/OTTOMAN (NAVY BLUE), LITTLE GEESE COLLECTIBLE’S, PRINTERS. 620-617-5811

FOR SALE: 80#’S OF LEAD, 2 36″ PIPE WRENCH, 4″ PIPE CUTTER. 620-653-2931

FOR SALE: MEN’S XL KC CHIEFS JACKET. 620-786-4677

FOR SALE: TREATED WOOD BENCH 60″ W/CUSHIONS. 620-282-3859

FOR SALE: FLIP PHONE, 32″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV W/DVD PLAYER, VCR TAPES. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE FLAT BED TRAILER 18′, 1976 FORD 700 WHEAT DUMP TRUCK. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: MUD MOTOR. 620-791-8436

WANTED: EARLY 80’S OR OLDER MOTORHOME. 620-640-7432

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LOADED, CHICKENS. WANTED: COWS. 620-617-8267

FOR SALE: FLOATING DUCK DECOYS. 620-617-5727

FOR SALE: SEVERAL DOLLS (CABBAGE PATCH, 50’S, 60’S) 620-639-2150

FOR SALE: LARGE BARBECUE GRILL W/BOTTLE. WANTED: 1987/1990 BUICK LESABRE OR PARK AVE. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX 4WD LTZ. 785-317-7542

FOR SALE: 4 GOODYEAR TIRES 265/50/20, LIMESTONE POSTS. 620-923-6175

FOR SALE: DOG BOX W/3 COMPARTMENTS. 620-789-1902

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: SLATE POOL TABLE 4X8, NEW WALK-IN SHOWER DOORS, DEWALT DRILL XR W/CASE. 620-786-6965

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE DRESSER (1850), 2 KITCHEN TABLES (FORMICA & CHROME/WOOD) BAKER’S RACK. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 8 HEALER GREAT PYRENEES PUPPIES, 4 F CHIHUAHUA PUPPIES, MASSEY HARRIS TRACTOR W/LOADER. 785-639-5033

FOR SALE: FOOS BALL TABLE. FREE: KITCHEN FAUCET 620-285-6266

WANTED: ROOFING TIN. 620-562-9097

FOUND: IN THE VICINITY OF 18TH & WASHINGTON (RUSSELL PARKWAY), APPROXIMATELY 1 YR., FEMALE CHOCOLATE LAB/PITBULL MIX WITH A BRIGHT ORANGE TRAINING COLLAR. APPROXIMATELY 1 YR

