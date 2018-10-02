Obama confirms endorsement in Kan. 3rd congressional district race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Sharice Davids in her race against Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in an eastern Kansas congressional district.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

Obama included Davids on a tweeted list Monday of more than 250 candidates he endorsed across the nation. Davids was the only Kansas candidate listed.

The ex-president, a Democrat, tweeted that he was endorsing candidates running “to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service.”

Davids is a Native American and LGBT lawyer who was a White House fellow during Obama’s administration.

President Donald Trump tweeted his full endorsement of Yoder in July. Yoder is seeking a fifth term in the Kansas-City area 3rd District.

Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly carried the district in the 2016 presidential race.