Kansas man sentenced to 170-years for kidnapping, sex assault

WICHITA– A Kansas man was sentenced to over 170-years in prison Monday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting three women, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

On August 22, a jury found De’Andrew Dixon, 33, Augusta, guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated sodomy, one count of rape, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of battery.

In September and October of 2017, Dixon kidnapped and sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents. Dixon also sexually assaulted a third woman in 2016. He found the women walking alone at night and would hold them at gunpoint. The women were driven to secluded locations in Wichita and sexually assaulted, according to the Sedgwick County Attorney.