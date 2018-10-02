Kansas hospital announces they will close by end of year

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) — Officials say Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott will close by the end of the year.

Mercy officials said on Monday that declining patient numbers and reduced reimbursements from government programs, which is the largest source of the hospital’s revenue, led to the decision. The statement said hospital officials tried for months to find a way to keep hospital services in the community of about 7,800 people in southeast Kansas.

Mercy officials said they are working on an agreement with the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, based in Pittsburg, to maintain primary care services in Fort Scott.

The hospital, which opened in 1886, is a 46-bed acute care center. It is expected to close Dec. 31.