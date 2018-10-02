Federal trial begins for Kansas doctor accused in pain-med scheme

WICHITA – A federal jury trial begins Tuesday for a Kansas doctor charged with unlawfully distributing opioid prescription drugs, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Dr. Steven R. Henson, 57, Wichita, who operated Kansas Men’s Clinic at 3636 N. Ridge Road in Wichita, is charged in the following counts: Conspiracy to distribute prescription drugs outside the course of medical practice, Unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, methadone or alprazolam, Unlawfully distributing methadone and alprazolam, resulting in the death of a victim on July 24, 2015, identified in court records as N.M., Unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, Falsifying patient records, Obstruction of justice, and Money laundering.

As a physician, Henson was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense prescription controlled substances.

The indictment alleges Henson, Wrote prescriptions without a medical need, Wrote prescriptions without a legitimate medical exam, Wrote prescriptions for people other than the ones who came to see him, Wrote prescriptions in return for cash and Post-dated prescriptions.

If convicted, the defendant will face the following penalties. On counts 1-16: A maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on each count; Count 17: Not less than 20 years and not more than life and a fine up to $1 million; Count 18: A maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000; Count 19: A maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000; Count 20: A maximum penalty of one year and a fine up to $100,000; Counts 21-25: A maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count, and Counts 26-31: A maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine up to $500,000 on each count.