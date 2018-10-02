Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Federal trial begins for Kansas doctor accused in pain-med scheme

by

WICHITA – A federal jury trial begins Tuesday for a Kansas doctor charged with unlawfully distributing opioid prescription drugs, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Henson-photo Sedgwick Co.

Dr. Steven R. Henson, 57, Wichita, who operated Kansas Men’s Clinic at 3636 N. Ridge Road in Wichita, is charged in the following counts: Conspiracy to distribute prescription drugs outside the course of medical practice, Unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, methadone or alprazolam, Unlawfully distributing methadone and alprazolam, resulting in the death of a victim on July 24, 2015, identified in court records as N.M., Unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, Falsifying patient records, Obstruction of justice, and Money laundering.

As a physician, Henson was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense prescription controlled substances.

The indictment alleges Henson, Wrote prescriptions without a medical need, Wrote prescriptions without a legitimate medical exam, Wrote prescriptions for people other than the ones who came to see him, Wrote prescriptions in return for cash and Post-dated prescriptions.

If convicted, the defendant will face the following penalties. On counts 1-16: A maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on each count; Count 17: Not less than 20 years and not more than life and a fine up to $1 million; Count 18: A maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000; Count 19: A maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000; Count 20: A maximum penalty of one year and a fine up to $100,000; Counts 21-25: A maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count, and Counts 26-31: A maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine up to $500,000 on each count.