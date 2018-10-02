Emergency Risk Management will seek EMPG grant funding

Barton County Emergency Risk Management will once again seek funding from the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller says the program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, She says it plays an important role in the implementation of the National Preparedness System by supporting the building, sustainment, and delivery of core capabilities essential to achieving the FEMA goal of a secure and resilient nation.

Miller attended Monday’s County Commission meeting in order to get the boards support with the 2018 application. She was asked if all the other natural disasters that have taken place across the country this year would siphon off dollars from the 2018 grant allotments.

Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to support Emergency Management with their effort to secure grant funding for this year. Miller says they should know within 60-90 days whether or not they have been awarded funding and for how much.