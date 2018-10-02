Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Tue 10/2
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – National League Wild Card – Colorado Rockies @ Chicago Cubs
Wed 10/3
6:30 PM 1590/97.7 FM – American League Wild Card – Oakland A’s @ New York Yankees
Thur 10/4
1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball Playoffs – TBA
Fri 10/5
1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball Playoffs – TBA
6:00PM B104 – High School Football – K-Preps Kansas Pre-game Show
6:30PM B104 – High School Football – Andover Central @ Great Bend
6:30PM KHOK – High School Football – Hoisington @ Minneapolis
6:45PM KBGL – High School Football – Nickerson @ Larned
Sat 10/6
10:30AM KBGL – College Football – Kansas @ West Virginia
1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball Playoffs – TBA
Sun 10/7
11:00AM B104 – NFL – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs
1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball Playoffs – TBA
Mon 10/8
7:00PM KBGL – College Football – Hawk Talk
1590/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball Playoffs – TBA