Cop Shop (10/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/1)

Search Warrant

At 9:42 a.m. a search warrant was executed at 162 NE 20 Avenue.

Theft

At 2:16 p.m. theft of items from a vehicle was reported at 214 E. Barton County Road.

Narcotics Violation

At 2:29 p.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 401 Firethorn Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/1)

Gas Leak / Spill

At 1:15 a.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 1317 Harding Street.

Theft

At 8:37 a.m. theft of glasses was reported at 2601 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:35 a.m. an accident was reported at 11th Street & Main Street.

At 12:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 1817 Jackson Street.

Theft

At 2:29 p.m. a theft was reported at 2224 Lakin Avenue.

At 4:54 p.m. a theft of a motorcycle was reported at 2422 Lakin Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:16 p.m. a theft from his residence at 1007 10th Street was reported.

Theft

At 5:22 p.m. theft from a garden shed was reported at 1313 Cleveland Street.

At 5:52 p.m. theft of a donation jar at 1807 Washington Street was reported.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 7:47 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:10 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1007 10th Street.

Theft

At 10:28 p.m. theft of two riding mowers was reported at 2515 10th Street.