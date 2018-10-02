Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/1)

BOOKED: John Carson of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. Stafford County District Court cases for burglary x2, criminal damage to property x2, and interference with LEO, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeremy McFann of Wichita on District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Pedro Alejandro Garcia on Barton County District Court case for possession of stimulant with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin Herren of Great Bend on GBMC case for interference with LEO, failure to yield to EMS, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Mercedes Gross on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tomie Chism of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Miguel Gonzalez of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a firearm, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for distribute or possession with intent heroin or methamphetamine, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kennedy Beakey of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of hallucinogenic and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Candice Johnson of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Vincente Espino of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, distribution of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Murel Amador on BTDC warrant for distribution or possession with intent to distribute meth, and no drug tax stamp, bond is set in the amount of $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Brian Bunch of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal serve sentence after he served a partial sentence.

RELEASED: Milton Brown of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, possession of certain hallucinogenic, possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500 bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Renata A. Tryon on Hoisington Municipal Court case with an 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Pedro Alejandro Garcia on BCDC case for possession of a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: David McMullen on BCDC case for DUI and fail to maintain lane, posted bond amount through A-1 Bail Bonding of $1,000.

RELEASED: Justin Herren of Great Bend on GBMC case for interference with LEO, failure to yield to EMS, posted bond amount through Ace Bail Bonding amount of $1,000.

RELEASED: Tomie Chism of Hoisington on BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Miguel Gonzalez of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a firearm. BTDC warrant for distribute or possession with intent heroin or meth, posted bond amount of $30,000 through Dynomite Bail Bonding.