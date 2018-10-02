2 victims identified after driver smashes through Kan. railroad crossing arms

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Sunday evening crash and have identified the victims.

A pickup driven by Natalia Reyneros, 38, Wichita, was traveling at 63rd Street west and Kansas 15 near Derby when it smashed through the railroad crossing arms and into the path of a train, according to Lt. Tim Myers of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

Reyneros and a passenger 39-year-old Brian David Gile of Derby were pronounced dead at the scene.

