Your cost to drive Kansas Turnpike goes up today

WICHITA– Starting Monday October 1, it costs more to drive the Kansas Turnpike. The KTA’s toll will increase the following ways:

Electronic passenger vehicles (2-4 axles using a K-TAG or compatible device) will see an approximate 5% increase and realize a savings of up to 25% off cash tolls.

Electronic commercial vehicles (5+ axles using a K-TAG or compatible device) may see an adjustment due to rounding electronic fares to the nearest nickel and realize a savings of up to 18% off cash tolls.

The less than 40% of cash customers will see an approximate 12.5% increase (passenger) and 10% increase (commercial). All cash fares will be adjusted to the nearest quarter, which could cause variances in the percentage increase.

“KTA’s toll rate per mile continues to be one of the lowest in the country,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “We encourage travelers to maximize their savings by using an electronic transponder like K-TAG to pay for tolls.”

The Kansas Turnpike Authority Board approved the increase in July.