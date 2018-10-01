Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Columbus Day Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.