SW Kan. kidnapping suspect captured hiding in milo field

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on domestic violence and kidnapping charges after a weekend arrest.

On Friday, Ford County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in rural Ford County, according to a media release.

The suspect fled the scene just before deputies arrived. They did locate the suspect vehicle was a few miles from the residence and a search was conducted throughout the night and into the early morning hours of Saturday before a deputy spotted the suspect near a milo field.

The deputy pursued the suspect into the field at which time the suspect laid down.

A security perimeter was set up and assistance was requested from the Dodge City Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks & the Gray County Sheriff’s Office to aid in a search of the suspect.

Three separated K-9’s were deployed and an unmanned air unit but they were unable to find the suspect.

A local farmer offered the use of a spray rig to aid in the search. As a result, law enforcement officers were able to locate the suspect, who ran but was caught and taken into custody without incident.

The male suspect has been booked into the Ford County Detention Center on Domestic Violence charges of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery & Aggravated Assault.

The case will be sent to the Ford County Attorney for review. Authorities did not release his name on Monday.