Suspect in fatal Kan. swatting case charged in federal court

WICHITA, KAN. – Tyler Barriss, 25, Los Angeles, Calif., was arraigned in federal court in Wichita Monday on a superseding indictment charging him in connection with a Dec. 28, 2017, swatting incident in Wichita, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Barriss, who is being held on state charges in Sedgwick County District Court, including involuntary manslaughter, waived his right to a hearing on whether he could be released while awaiting trial on the federal charges. Trial in the state case is set for Jan. 7. Barriss is accused of making a hoax call to Wichita police. In the resulting confusion, police shot and killed 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

A superseding indictment filed in federal court charges Barriss with making false/hoax reports to emergency services, cyberstalking, making interstate threats, making interstate threats to harm by fire, wire fraud and conspiracy to make false/hoax reports. Also charged in the superseding indictment are co-defendants Casey Viner,18, North College Hill, Ohio, and Shane Gaskill, 20, Wichita Kan.

Currently, the three defendants are scheduled for trial on the federal charges Nov. 6 before U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren, but the date is likely to change.