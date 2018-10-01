Report: September tax collections in Kan. up 15 percent

TOPEKA—Fiscal year tax collections have exceeded previous year’s totals by $172.78 million according to data from the latest revenue report released Monday, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Fiscal year 2019 tax collections so far total $1.69 billion.

September tax collections were up $93.29 million, or 15.48 percent over last year. September’s tax collections exceeded expectations for the month by $81.04 million.

Individual income tax collections totaled $346.97 million in September which is $76.46 million or 28.26 percent above the same month last year. September sales tax collections fell short of last September’s collections by $1.11 million.