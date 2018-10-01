“Operation Snowplow” uncovers largest drug bust in Barton County in decades

Press Release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Brian Bellendir…

In the early morning hours of Monday, October 1 the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed several search warrants. This operation is the culmination of several months of investigative work conducted by Sheriff’s Office

detectives. The Sheriff’s Office along with several other agencies executed a total of nine search warrants in Barton County. The operation had been dubbed “Operation Snowplow.”

Search warrants were executed at the following locations in Great Bend:

2019 Elm Street

704 Odell Street

5808 16th Street Tr. Apt. 5C

401 Firethorn Street

2528 8 th Street

162 NE 20 Ave

The remaining three search warrants were for motor vehicles which were located and searched.

The investigation began as a cocaine distribution case. Detectives had used undercover techniques to purchase illicit drugs.

The case mushroomed drastically into a major distribution case involving all types of drugs. Of particular concern was the fact the detectives came into possession of imitation hydrocodone tablets. The tablets had been manufactured to look like 5 mg hydrocodone prescription drugs. Upon analysis it was discovered the tablets contained fentanyl. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful painkiller, more powerful than morphine. Fentanyl is far more likely to cause an overdose leading to death. Further lab analysis showed these tablets to be some of the strongest ever analyzed in the State of Kansas.

Also, during the course of the investigation detectives obtained quantities of black tar heroin. Heroin has not been common in western Kansas for nearly two decades. Heroin is particularly dangerous due to it’s addictive qualities and tendency to cause overdoses.

Investigation indicates a very strong likelihood most of these drugs originated in Mexico and were smuggled into the United States. Evidence of money order and wire transfers of money to Mexico were also discovered by law enforcement.

Deputies are in the initial stages of weighing and processing the evidence. The following are estimated total amounts:

200 doses of LSD, 10 kilos of high-grade marijuana, 1.5 kilos marijuana wax, 2 ounces of black tar heroin, 160 fluid ounces of liquid codeine, 1 kilo of methamphetamine, 2 kilos suspected china white heroin, 8 oz. cocaine, 6 oz. suspected Fentanyl.

All the above substances are pending laboratory analysis and certified weights. Estimated street value of the drugs is believed to be in excess of $500,000.

Along with the drugs sheriff’s deputies seized three firearms, one rifle and two shotguns. One of these shotguns had been sawed off to approximately 12 inches. Multiple rounds of buckshot were found with the gun.

The Sheriff’s Office also seized more than $25,000 cash and three vehicles. It is anticipated that asset forfeiture proceedings will be filed on the cash and vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office is also considering the seizure of real estate related to the case.

Arrested Monday morning were the following:

Iban Martinez – Enrique Age 21 of Great Bend

Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, distribution of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, and no drug tax stamp bond is set at $100,000.

Miguel Gonzalez age 22 of Great Bend

Possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal use of a firearm bond $10,000.

Candice Johnson age 42 of Great Bend

Distribution of Methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia Bond is set at $100,000.

Kennedy Beakey age 19 of Great Bend

Distribution of a Hallucinogenic and possession of paraphernalia. Bond is set at $50,000.

Pedro Garcia age 20 of Great Bend

Possession of a stimulant, and possession of paraphernalia bond was set at $10,000.00 He has bonded out of jail.

Vincente Espino age 51 of Great Bend

Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of LSD and distribution of marijuana. Bond set at $100,000.

Deputies were unable to locate one suspect and seek the public’s assistance in finding Murel Dean Amador. Amador is a Hispanic male, 63 years of age, 5’11”, 230 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, which is balding and graying. Amador is wanted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Warrants from the Barton County District Court have been issued. If you have information as to Amador’s location, please call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from other county and state agencies. We were assisted by officers from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rush County Sheriff’s Office and the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Command officers from the Great Bend Fire Department were present at the morning briefing in the event of accidental overdose or injuries during the operation.

This investigation has netted the widest variety and largest quantity of drugs seized by the Sheriff’s Office in approximately the last 30 years.

I would especially like to thank Detective Sgt. David Paden, Detective Adam Hales and Detective Bryan Volkel. Many hours have been spent on this case with positive results. I would also like to thank members of the various agencies listed above for their assistance.