Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already learning how to juggle his on-field success with off-the-field spotlight. He has the Chiefs off to a 3-0 start, and has already broken NFL records. But with that comes the kind of attention reserved for just a few stars, and at times it can be downright oppressive.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer combined for a five-hitter, Francisco Lindor homered and scored twice, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1. Carrasco was working with a limited pitch count in a tuneup before an anticipated start in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against Houston on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ned Yost will return as the Royals’ manager next year following Kansas City’s poorest season since 2005. Kansas City announced a one-year extension before the season finale against Cleveland. Yost became Royals manager on May 13, 2010, and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the team’s first since 1985 and second ever. He also managed Milwaukee from 2003-08.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos once again have a tight end problem. They can’t cover them on defense and they can’t free them up on offense. And now their top tight end, Jake Butt, has torn an ACL for the third time and is back on IR. Next up are the Kansas City Chiefs and their star tight end Travis Kelce, who has had huge games against Denver.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ike Opara scored the tying goal in the 52nd minute and Sporting Kansas City played Real Salt Lake to a 1-1 draw. Sporting K.C. is two points behind first-place FC Dallas in the Western Conference. Real Salt Lake sits two points shy of fourth-place Portland.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a one-game playoff today for the NL Central title. Both teams forced the extra game by winning yesterday, with the Brewers thumping Detroit, 11-0 and the Cubs rolling to a 10-5 win over St. Louis. Jose Quintana will start for the Cubs against Jhoulys Chacin.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Colorado Rockies are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in a one-game playoff for the NL West crown today. The Rockies hammered Washington, 12-0 yesterday before the Dodgers completed a 15-0 thumping of the Giants in San Francisco. Walker Buehler will take the mound for Los Angeles today against German Marquez.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State has moved up to No. 3 and Notre Dame to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. Alabama remains No. 1 and Georgia No. 2 still hold the top two spots in the media ranking.

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Europe’s string of Ryder Cup home wins continues following a 17 1/2-10 1/2 rout of the U.S. The Europeans earned 7 ½ of a possible 12 points in singles play to stay unbeaten at home in Ryder Cup competition since 1993. Sergio Garcia won three matches over the weekend to break Nick Faldo’s career record for points at the Ryder Cup.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The newly-installed “roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway led to a memorable finish in yesterday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race. Martin Truex was ahead until he was bumped by Jimmie Johnson with two turns remaining, allowing Ryan Blaney to pass them and win the race. Jamie McMurray was second, followed by Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman and pole-sitter Kurt Busch.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 11 Detroit 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 10 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Baltimore 4 Houston 0

Final L-A Angels 5 Oakland 4

Final Tampa Bay 9 Toronto 4

Final Seattle 3 Texas 1

Final Minnesota 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Cleveland 2 Kansas City 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1

Final L-A Dodgers 15 San Francisco 0

Final N-Y Mets 1 Miami 0

Final Colorado 12 Washington 0

Final Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5, 10 Innings

Final San Diego 4 Arizona 3, 10 Innings

Final Chi Cubs 10 St. Louis 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New England 38 Miami 7

Final Dallas 26 Detroit 24

Final Chicago 48 Tampa Bay 10

Final Cincinnati 37 Atlanta 36

Final Jacksonville 31 N-Y Jets 12

Final OT Houston 37 Indianapolis 34

Final Green Bay 22 Buffalo 0

Final OT Tennessee 26 Philadelphia 23

Final OT Oakland 45 Cleveland 42

Final Seattle 20 Arizona 17

Final New Orleans 33 N-Y Giants 18

Final L.A. Chargers 29 San Francisco 27

Final Baltimore 26 Pittsburgh 14

Monday – Kansas City @ Denver