Kansas man jailed after battering officer while holding toddler

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a weekend altercation with police.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday police were dispatched to 1040 NE Wabash in Topeka on a report of a domestic disturbance, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined that a man was upset and he was also holding a toddler in his arms.

The man identified as Nicholas Alexander Darnell, 26, was not making any sense and officers were concerned for the safety of the toddler.

Officers attempted to take the Darnell into custody after he refused to follow orders. He also refused to put the toddler down and attempted to walk away from the scene.

Darnell then punched and battered officers while still holding the toddler and refused to put the child down, according to Munoz.

The officers then called to have officers respond in emergency mode.

Ultimately, police transported Darnell to a local hospital to be checked out and then transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Child Endangerment, Battery on LEO X2, Domestic Battery X2 and Interference.