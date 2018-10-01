Kan. woman, dog in custody for alleged home burglaries

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on burglary charges.

Just before 5a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call at a home in the 600 Block of West Iron in Salina, according to Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva.

The 45-year-old homeowner told police he noticed someone inside his residence as he arrived home. He heard a door open and close and noticed a woman coming from the residence. The man told the woman to stop, but she continued, so he chased her, tackled her, and held her on the ground until police arrived, according to Villanueva.

The 32-year-old suspect identified as Allison Williams was in possession of two purses from an earlier burglary in the 100 block of South 12th Street and a flashlight and cellphone from the West Iron residence. She also had several knives and a dachshund with her, according to Villanueva.

Police arrested Williams and she is being held on requested charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, and two counts of theft. The dog was transported to the Salina Animal Shelter.