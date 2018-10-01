John O’Connor

October 1, 2018

Welcome to Week 369 of Discourse, Of Course, our weekly symposium on vital issues of the moment. Or sometimes we just talk nonsense, which seems to be popular today, too.

Have you ever been typing along on your computer and all of a sudden, KAWANGG! You accidentally hit two keys at once and something totally weird happens. Your type font changes or maybe all your text is being underlined. Or possibly your screen just goes blank and the ‘escape’ key doesen’t help. Yes, we’ve all been there, friends.

Here’s the good news: those are just minor inconveniences compared to what COULD happen. Here are a few other Dreaded Key Combinations that can result in far worse things:

1. Hitting 6, control, alt and backspace at the same time automatically downgrades your system to Windows 95.

2. Hitting tab, semi-colon, Q and ‘prt sc sysrq’ automatically prints out rock concert tickets. Unfortunately, they are to a 1992 Blondie concert.

3. Hitting 8, enter, pgdn and f12 simultaneously will cause dental floss to spew out of your accessory ports. Your computer manufacturer will be issuing a recall bulletin on this problem soon. Meanwhile, enjoy the free floss.

4. Hitting ?, caps lock, 9 and the left-hand bracket key will send an insulting email to North Korea. And Dennis Rodman.

5. Hitting the quotes key, asterisk, shift and # will automatically enlist you in Britain’s Royal Navy. You gotta admit, they do have snappy uniforms.

6. Hitting /, @, = and % will turn your computer into a calculator. But you will still be able to hear K-State games on it.

So, don’t say you weren’t warned. Watch those flying fingers of yours. And keep your old Royal portable typewriter handy, just in case.

You made good progress attacking our latest bunch of trivia questions over the past week. Let’s survey the results…

Terry remembers ‘Coronado’ as being a Gambles Store brand. Right you are, sir. Terry puts ‘the Gamble store’ on the north side of the courthouse square. Mmmm, I remember it in a different location, confirmed by an old newspaper ad I just looked at. Anyone else for the location and the owner’s name?

Price Lister got Gambles also. He said when his family lived in another state his sister bought a cheap Coronado ‘hi-fi’ from a Tempo store, which was part of the Gambles ‘empire.’

Price Lister was also the first of two who answered the John Denver’s friends song question. Yes, Bill and Taffy Danoff wrote Denver’s first big hit ‘Take Me Home Country Road.’ Five years later they had a monster hit titled (ahem) ‘Afternoon Delight’ as the Starland Vocal Band. ‘Price’ remembered listening to that song on KVGB.

Paul dropped by a bit later and also had the correct answer for the above. He also commented on the mega-invasion of the mushrooms this year. I agree, I’ve never seen anything quite like it.

Julie came up with the ‘three-ring’ building answer. Yes, the Forest Avenue Antiques (formerly Treasure Chest book store) building has three intertwined rings on the upper façade. Julie mentioned that this is (or was) the IOOF building. The three-ring symbol is an Odd Fellows symbol. I Googled it and found that the three rings can be interpreted several different ways.

Okay so that leaves three questions unanswered: The location of the Gamble Store, (extra points for owner’s name) the location of the ‘sort of’ teen center on Main during the ‘60s, and the oblong pastry which can have two names depending on ingredients used.

How’s about two new ones? Okay, what do Native Americans and Australian aborigines have in common?

This short-lived late ‘70s-early ‘80s show about a radio talk show host featured a guy with big ‘MASH’ connections. Name the show or the actor.

